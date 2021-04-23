I’m sorry: Mocenacagi

Former Fiji 7s player Sevuloni Mocenacagi says he has accepted the decision by the Fiji Rugby Union to terminate his contract.

He also apologized to the nation, the FRU and especially to everyone that has backed him over the years when he started his rugby career.

The lanky utility player had been suspended after the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January.

Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

Speaking to FBC Sports today in Nadi, the 30 year old says he fully takes responsibility for his actions that led to the 12 games suspension.

Mocenacagi says everyday he regrets the unsportsmanlike character he portrayed on the field.

He says he cannot go back and change things but he will just try and right the wrong.