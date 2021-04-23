Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 testing ramped up|Capital city enforces strict measures|Workers in confinement areas to liaise with employers |Cunningham family slept in Nasomo village|Hundreds quarantined for possible exposure to COVID-19|Continue to expect more cases: Health Ministry|No national lockdown says Dr Fong|Samples collected from funeral attendees|Second round of vaccination starts today|FHEC suspends all face to face training |More than 148,000 downloads of the careFIJI App|Fiji records fifth consecutive day of COVID-19 cases|FCCC receives more complaints against traders|Suva City implements new procedures|Screening zone established in Nasomo Tavua|Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed|Have some heart says Dr Fong|Contact tracing expanded to Saweni Beach|Health Ministry to give update|Screening begins in Wainitarawau, Cunningham|Lautoka targets 300 testings per day|COVID measures to be observed during vaccination|COVID-19 strain unconfirmed as yet|Overnight COVID-19 tests being verified|Don’t share takis or bilos: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Sevens

I’m sorry: Mocenacagi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 23, 2021 1:37 pm
Sevuloni Mocenacagi

Former Fiji 7s player Sevuloni Mocenacagi says he has accepted the decision by the Fiji Rugby Union to terminate his contract.

He also apologized to the nation, the FRU and especially to everyone that has backed him over the years when he started his rugby career.

The lanky utility player had been suspended after the first FRU Super Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, in January.

Article continues after advertisement

Mocenacagi copped two red cards, one for a high tackle on Ratu Filise forward Wame Ratuva and the other for throwing the ball at the referee while playing for Yamacia.

Speaking to FBC Sports today in Nadi, the 30 year old says he fully takes responsibility for his actions that led to the 12 games suspension.

Mocenacagi says everyday he regrets the unsportsmanlike character he portrayed on the field.

He says he cannot go back and change things but he will just try and right the wrong.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.