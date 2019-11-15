I’m honored to be the first Fijian:Katonibau

Former Fiji 7s captain Isake Katonibau is greatful for the opportunity given to him to commentate on the World Sevens Series tournament in Cape Town, South Africa last weekend.

In a video interview released by World Rugby, Katonibau says it’s great to create history by being the first Fijian to commentate in a World Series tournament.

Katonibau joined World Rugby commentators Sean Maloney of Australia and England’s Rob Vickerman to call Fiji’s pool match against Japan in Cape Town.

The man who is commonly known as ‘Eyes’ says it was an honor to be part of the commentary team.

‘I’m honored to be the first Fijian and it did they helped me out so it was a great experience he is really good at what he does.’

Former All Blacks 7s captain and World Rugby commentator Karl Te Nana says Katonibau deserves to be there.

‘I think it’s hugely important for the game and to Fijian rugby in general they’ve given so much across the 7s game to give Isake Katonibau in there and given his knowledge in the game he’s done everything as a player and now to have him give his expert views I think is absolutely immense going forward’.What it does to for broadcasters back in Fiji is look I can get on the world stage and cover the World 7s Series and commentate I think that is absolutely brilliant that it can pave the way for them’.

Meanwhile, the next World Series tournament will be held in Hamilton, New Zealand on the 25th and 26th of next month.

Fiji is pooled with Samoa, Australia and Argentina.

[Source:World Rugby]