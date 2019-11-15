I’ll make sure the players give their best says Baber

National 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber can’t wait to watch some exciting talent on display at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which starts today at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Baber will finally get a chance to watch our national reps playing 7s after six months.

He says Fiji is lucky to be able to put on a quality tournament like the Marist 7s and for the men’s division, having a 48 team tournament is exceptional.

The national coach adds he will ensure those in the national squad deliver quality rugby.

‘I know what I’ve got to do to get the best out of every player that is going to represent or potentially represent Fiji, one of those things is to ensure they are playing their best week in week out in domestic tournaments.’

One of the players Baber will keep an eye on is Police Blue playmaker Livai Ikanikoda says it’s quite challenging to come in as defending champions.

‘last week we’ve been in camp preparing to defend the title for Marist 7s we’ve been going through lot of things but it was a short time I thank the boys for playing in the Skipper Cup so that we can maintain our fitness’.

The Marist 7s tarts today at 8am with the U21 competition.