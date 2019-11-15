Ikanikoda staying with Fiji

Fiji Airways National Mens 7s rep Livai Ikanikoda has made it clear that he has no plans of joining any overseas club in the future.

Ikanikoda thought his career was over eight years ago after sustaining a major injury and was away from the international rugby circuit.

The Rewa lad says he is happy with where he is right now, and has no plans of going abroad.

Article continues after advertisement

“After I was injured in 2012,that did not deter my goals and dream of one day representing Fiji in the Olympics. It has and always been my dream to don the white jersey. Until now, even amid the COVID-19 my plan has not changed.”

The 30-year-old says he is working hard to ensure that his Olympic dream becomes a reality.