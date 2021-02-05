Home

TC ANA
Full Coverage

Sevens

Ikanikoda shines for Fiji at Uprising 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 5, 2021 10:28 am
Fiji 7s Coach Gareth Baber speaks to Kitione Taliga during their first match at the Uprising 7s

Livai Ikanikoda showed his experience as he led the young Fiji side to a comfortable win over the Veiyasana Providers in the first match of the Mobil Uprising 7s tournament.

The Policeman continues to prove why Coach Gareth Baber brought him back into the national squad in 2019 after being away for eight years.

Fiji secured a 28-14 win over the Sireli Bobo coached Veiysana Providers.

Ikanikoda set up the first try following an intercept exposing Veiyasana’s defense line seeing Jone Manu dive over the try line.

The 31-year-old easily converted the try.

He once again set up Fiji’s second try bursting through the opposition’s defense before offloading to Sireli Maqala who dotted the try between the post.

Tevita Rokoveremi copped the first yellow card of the tournament for dangerous play and thus was a chance for Veiyasana to put points on the board.

They did so through a try to Vuniani Gutabua and converted by halfback Joeli Baleilevuka.

Fiji led 14-7 at halftime.

The national side stormed the second half with a try to Simione Cece which was converted by Ikanikoda.

Kavekini Tabu added the extras after being setup beautifully by Josefata Talacolo who won the ball uncontested from the restart.

Olympian Kitione Taliga brushed the cobwebs off his boots as he successfully converted the try.

Veiyasana had the last say with a try to Livai Maravou and was converted by Baleilevuka for a 28-14 scoreline.

