Ikanikoda sets aim on improving kicking game

Fiji national men’s sevens player Livai Ikanikoda has set his sights on being selected for the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo Japan.

The policeman says for himself personally there is still a lot of room for improvement before the Olympics.

“I need to improve a lot more on my restart that is my main aim from now and also improve on my kickoffs. Yes it is a lot of time for me to prepare before the Olympics.”

Ikanikoda made his debut for Fiji in the 2011-2012 HSBC 7s series after an absence of eight years from the Fiji national rugby sevens team due to a major leg injury.

With the Olympic Games just five months away, Ikanikoda knows he will have to work hard and battle his way into final selection.