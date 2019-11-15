If you rest you will suffer: Fuli

There will be minimal rest for the Fijiana 7s side.

Even though Christmas is just a few days away it does not mean the players will get to enjoy themselves.

Head Coach Saiasi Fuli the turn-around time for the next tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand is too short.

Fuli says that’s one of the reasons why the team will have training programs in between the Christmas and New Year break.

‘Everyone wants to enjoy Christmas and New Year and just the third week of January there’s the Hamilton and Sydney and if you rest you will suffer and if you work and train hard you will reap the rewards in the next tournament’.

The Fijiana is in pool A at the Hamilton 7s with host New Zealand, England and invitational side China.

The Hamilton 7s will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.