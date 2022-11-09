“Iceman” says Fiji 7s team can still achieve a lot

Former All Black flanker Sir Michael “Iceman” Jones believes the Fiji 7s team can still achieve a lot despite falling short during the Hong Kong 7s.

Sir Jones met the Fiji 7s team at the Nadi International Airport yesterday and gave the players some words of encouragement for the upcoming tournaments.

“It’s not how you start its how you finish and for these guys they are on a journey but also if you are faithful in the little things you will get the big things so it’s the small things the difference between good and great and doing the little things and that’s all I shared with them.”

Sir Jones also wished the team well for the remainder of the series.

The Iceman is also in the country for some business.

The 57-year-old was named by Rugby World magazine as the third-best All Black of the 20th century after Colin Meads and Sean Fitzpatrick.