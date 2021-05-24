Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|Compensation continues despite the pandemic|Home vaccination efforts increase|More then Twenty-thousand Fijians infected with COVID-19|Lautoka reports first death in second wave|
Full Coverage

Sevens

I nearly gave up: Maqala

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
August 2, 2021 12:48 pm
Sireli Maqala [Source: Fiji Rugby]

One year ago, Sireli Maqala’s future in rugby was uncertain after having suffered injuries and five months of rehab.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, the Bureiwai, Nakorotubu in Ra native shares how his struggles motivated him.

The 21-year-old says he nearly gave up while in hospital around this time last year.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Ilaitia Erene/Facebook]

He says he tried his best to get back on his feet and after being sighted by Coach Gareth Baber at the Wairiki 7s last year, his rugby dreams took a new turn.

“The time I was in hospital I told my family I was going to give up playing rugby and just study and look for a job and I thank that my brother and sister encouraged me not to give up”

Growing up, Maqala looked up to Waisale Serevi, and just like the 7s wizard, Maqala was determined to do something for his country.

“We didn’t want to go empty handed, we wanted to go here and wanted to take back the glory and that was my personal motto when we entered Tokyo, when we go back to Fiji we wanted to go back with a gold”.


[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Meanwhile, Maqala has secured an overseas contract and will team up with former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou for the French Club Bayonne.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.