I nearly gave up: Maqala

One year ago, Sireli Maqala’s future in rugby was uncertain after having suffered injuries and five months of rehab.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, the Bureiwai, Nakorotubu in Ra native shares how his struggles motivated him.

The 21-year-old says he nearly gave up while in hospital around this time last year.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ilaitia Erene/Facebook]

He says he tried his best to get back on his feet and after being sighted by Coach Gareth Baber at the Wairiki 7s last year, his rugby dreams took a new turn.

“The time I was in hospital I told my family I was going to give up playing rugby and just study and look for a job and I thank that my brother and sister encouraged me not to give up”

Growing up, Maqala looked up to Waisale Serevi, and just like the 7s wizard, Maqala was determined to do something for his country.

“We didn’t want to go empty handed, we wanted to go here and wanted to take back the glory and that was my personal motto when we entered Tokyo, when we go back to Fiji we wanted to go back with a gold”.



[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Meanwhile, Maqala has secured an overseas contract and will team up with former All Blacks 7s winger Joe Ravouvou for the French Club Bayonne.