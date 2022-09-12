I believe this is a miracle:Sauturaga

Filipe Sauturaga scored a try in the final.

Fiji Sevens rover Filipe Sauturaga was just 11 years old when Waisale Serevi lifted the Melrose Cup in Hong Kong in 2005.

However, this morning, the Namosi man was over the moon after helping the Fiji 7s side win the Rugby World Cup Sevens title in Cape Town, South Africa following its 29-12 triumph over New Zealand in the final.

Sauturaga who scored one of our five tries in the match was later named the Player of the Final.

Despite being interrupted by Jerry Tuwai in his post-match interview, the 28-year-old says the win is for all their fans.

‘I believe this is a miracle, after 17 years we come in the final, we win, and it’s been a blessing to the boys to win the World Cup 7s’.

Fiji claimed a third RWC Sevens title, their first since 2005, by beating an All Blacks side that won the last two tournaments.

The Olympic gold medalists battled past World Rugby Sevens Series champions Australia in the semi-finals before running in five tries in a fiercely physical final against a New Zealand side who overcame Ireland in the last four.