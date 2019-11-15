I bear the responsibility: Baber

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber admitted he bear the responsibility after the national side failed in two successive tournaments.

The Fiji 7s squad assembled again yesterday after arriving from Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday.

Baber said the 12 yellow cards Fiji copped in the last two tournaments was a worrying sign.

Article continues after advertisement

But he added some of the yellow cards were not warranted and the Fiji 7s management has taken the matter up with World Rugby.

‘No I don’t query the ref but I feel the 3 were certainly not warranted and that has gone through to World Rugby and we are allowed to challenge yellow cards which I have done but outside of that there were 9 and that’s worrying and concerning and its not something we pride ourselves on for certain and as I said its hurt us in our performance because we got the talent and we are playing good rugby but you cannot play rugby with five on the field you can forget that and that makes me cross and it makes me feel a responsibility for Fiji generally and I know that I bear that responsibility because we weren’t up to that standard’.

The Fiji 7s side has been pooled with Argentina, Australia and Samoa at the Hamilton 7s.

But the road for the Fiji 7s and Fijiana sides are going to be tougher Hamilton 7s as there are no quarterfinals for the Men’s and Women’s.

This means both teams will have to finish top of their pools to make the semifinals.

For the men’s, if they finish top of pool D, they will meet the winner of pool A which will be either New Zealand, Scotland, Wales or USA in the semifinal.

The winner of pool B will meet the top seed from pool C which means either South Africa, England or Kenya takes on France, Ireland or Canada in the second semifinal.

The Hamilton 7s will be held on the 25th and 26th of next month.