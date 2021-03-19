Hydro Rugby works on discipline and mental fitness

Mental toughness and discipline are the two priority areas of the Naitasiri based Hydro rugby club.

Coach, Kini Radaveta, says mental toughness is a critical factor that determines a player’s performance come game day.

He says if the players are not mentally fit, it will reflect on their performance and decision making on the field.

The coach adds mental toughness coupled with good discipline is a winning combination for any team.

Radaveta says the players are reminded daily to handle the pressure they will counter endlessly on the field of play.

Hydro Rugby is in Pool F with Waimanu Gold, Restoration Swift Roofing Rugby Club and Supercross Vatokoro Rugby Club.

The 45th Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s tournament will be held from Thursday to Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.