Humble beginning drives Nacuqu

It wasn’t an easy journey for national 7s player Waisea Nacuqu before making it to the Olympics.

It started after he dropped out of school at class six with the aim of donning the national jumper one day.

This was a dream he kept close to his heart as he worked on sugarcane fields and caught fish to provide for his family.

The urge to fulfil his passion for rugby grew, even more, when cousin and 7s veteran Pio Tuwai joined the national side.

Tuwai was Nacuqu’s motivation, encouraging him to be patient as his time would come.

The Ba man played football representing Tavua in various competitions from 2011 until 2012 when his rugby chapter started with Nadi based Westfield Tokatoka Barabrians.

Nacuqu never looked back as his dream began to unfold after being drafted in the 2013 national squad by the then coach Alifereti Dere.

In the same year, when Ben Ryan took over as coach, Nacuqu’s dream became a reality – making his debut for Fiji at the 2014 Gold Coast 7s.

The 28-year-old was disheartened to miss out on the 2016 Rio Olympic Games but remained steadfast to continue working hard.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Nacuqu says to play in the Tokyo Olympics is a blessing as he crosses another goal off the list.

He adds the bigger goal is to bring the gold medal back to Fiji.

The Olympic Games starts next Friday in Tokyo, Japan.