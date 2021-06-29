Home

Sevens

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series to return in September

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 10, 2021 9:30 am

World Rugby has announced an updated schedule for the return of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2021.

The HSBC 7s Series is set to kick-off in Vancouver in September.

As excitement continues to build towards the Olympic rugby sevens tournament in Tokyo later this month, sevens fans can also look forward to the return of the World Sevens Series.

The updated Series, which builds on the initially announced schedule in March, sees six men’s and four women’s rounds planned to take place in the final four months of the year.

The 2021 Series is now scheduled to kick off with a pair of men’s events with the traditional HSBC Canada Sevens venue of BC Place in Vancouver hosting teams from the 18th to the 19th of September.

