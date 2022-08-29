HSBC Series title on the line

[Photo Source: World Rugby]

Fiji Airways national 7s team still has a good chance of being crowned the HSBC World 7s Series winners.

This as Fiji has qualified for the Los Angles 7s final.

If Fiji wins the final against All Blacks 7s and Australia is placed fourth, Fiji will become the overall champions of the 2021-2022 season.

If Fiji loses in the final and Australia is placed fourth then South Africa will be crowned champions.

Fiji earlier defeated Australia 29-10 in the semi-final and will now face All Blacks in the final at 12.28 pm

In the second semi-final, New Zealand defeated Samoa 28-26 to qualify for the final.

A last-minute try to Sione Molia sealed the win.

Molia scored in added time seeing the Kiwis edge Samoa 28-26.

Samoa led 19- 7 at halftime following three tries.

New Zealand hit back with three tries of its own in the second spell to steal the win.