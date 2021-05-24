Home

Hong Kong 7s returns

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 4:43 am
FIJI WON ITS FIFTH CONSECUTIVE HONG KONG 7S TITLE IN 2019 [FILE PHOTO]

The mecca of World Rugby Sevens tournaments, the Hong Kong 7s is returning.

World Rugby has confirmed the tournament which is traditionally held in April will now kick-off in November next year to mark the beginning of the 2023 Series.

It was originally planned to take place on the first week of April but has been re-scheduled to the 4th-6th of November.

Article continues after advertisement

The much anticipated event was canned for two years given the growing uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was last played in April 2019 with Fiji winning its fifth consecutive Hong Kong 7s title, beating France in the final 21-7.

Hong Kong will host a second event in the 2023 Series six months later in its traditional April window, doubling the enjoyment of this popular event for fans.

World Rugby is considering potential options for a replacement event in the 2022 Series and further information will be shared in due course.

