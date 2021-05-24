Hong Kong 7s returns

The mecca of World Rugby Sevens tournaments, the Hong Kong 7s is returning.

World Rugby has confirmed the tournament which is traditionally held in April will now kick-off in November next year to mark the beginning of the 2023 Series.

It was originally planned to take place on the first week of April but has been re-scheduled to the 4th-6th of November.

The much anticipated event was canned for two years given the growing uncertainties over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was last played in April 2019 with Fiji winning its fifth consecutive Hong Kong 7s title, beating France in the final 21-7.

Hong Kong will host a second event in the 2023 Series six months later in its traditional April window, doubling the enjoyment of this popular event for fans.

World Rugby is considering potential options for a replacement event in the 2022 Series and further information will be shared in due course.