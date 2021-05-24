Home

Sevens

Hong Kong 7s next for Nagasau

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 4, 2021 5:04 pm
Rusila Nagasau. [Source: FRU]

The journey of Fijiana 7s captain Rusila Nagasau is a testimony of a champion.

Nagasau has been in and out of the Women’s 7s circuit due to injuries before leading the Fijiana to a historical bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Since taking up the sport in 2007, Nagasau has become a household name for women’s rugby in the country.

The Navakativa, Wailevu Cakaudrove native knew the Tokyo Games, was her second chance to do something special after failing in 2016 at the Rio Olympics in Brazil.

The 33-year-old says she’s happy to be part of Fiji’s history.

“For me right now winning the bronze and creating history for Fiji, that is one of my biggest achievements. I have been playing rugby since 2007. Winning the first bronze for Fiji especially for the female team especially the girls who put their bodies on the line not just for the Olympics but for the nation back at home.”

She adds next on her list is Hong Kong in November.

“For me right now I just want to go back home and spend time with my family. From there and then I’ll see. The next thing is preparing for Hong Kong and then we’ll move on.”

Nagasau who is also part of the Fijiana 15s squad has plans to make Fiji’s first Women’s Rugby World Cup side next year.

