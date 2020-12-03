Home

Sevens

Hong Kong 7s moved to November

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 26, 2020 12:17 pm
Fiji fans at the Hong Kong 7s.[pic:South China Morning Post]

The 2021 Hong Kong 7s will now be held in November following continuing coronavirus uncertainty after it was scrapped altogether this year.

It was last held in April 2019 which means it will be more than two-and-a-half years when it finally returns.

Organizers said Hong Kong’s fourth wave of infections, and similar problems elsewhere around the world, prompted them to shift the event to November.

HKRU chief executive Robbie McRobbie hoped that the rollout of vaccines across the world would help ease travel restrictions, allowing teams and thousands of overseas fans to visit.

Hong Kong is now scheduled to be the last leg of the 2020-2021 World Series.

Details of the other tournaments are yet to be announced after the season-openers in the UAE and South Africa, followed by stops in Australia and New Zealand, were canceled.

Source:RLT Today

 

 

 

 

 

