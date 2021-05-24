Home

Sevens

Hong Kong 7s canceled

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 10:10 pm
[Source: World Rugby]

The 2021 Hong Kong 7s scheduled for November 5-7 has been canceled.

Given growing uncertainty over emerging coronavirus variants and on-going travel restrictions globally, the Hong Kong Rugby Union and World Rugby have decided to cancel the tournament.

This is the second year in a row the mecca of 7s tournaments have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

According to a statement, the decision follows detailed and constructive dialogue with World Rugby and the participating unions.

Fiji who have won the title for five years in a row will now defend the trophy next year.

The 2022 Hong Kong Sevens is scheduled for 1-3 April.

