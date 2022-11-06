HK 7s quarter-finals confirmed, NZ out

[Photo: World Rugby]

The top eight teams for the Hong Kong 7s have been confirmed after the pool matches last night.

One of the top teams, the All Blacks 7s is out of the title race as Samoa and Australia progressed from their pool.

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team will meet Commonwealth Games champion, South Africa, at 3:50 pm today in the second quarterfinal.

Samoa and Argentina are playing in the first quarterfinal at 3:25 pm.

Ireland’s and Australia face off in the third quarter while France meets USA.