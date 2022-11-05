Hat-trick for Naduvalo against USA

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side’s Hong Kong 7s title defense is well on track after a gutsy 24-0 win over USA in their final pool match.

Fiji tops the pool and goes through to the quarter-finals unbeaten.

It was Fiji’s brutal defense that made the difference in the match.

A kick-off mistake by USA saw Fiji taking advantage and a few phases later Vuiviawa Naduvalo sprinted away close to the touchline just after 40 seconds.

The Americans tested Fiji’s defense for two minutes and won a breakdown penalty but Waisea Nacuqu and his men stood their ground.

Naduvalo exposed USA’s defense with his sheer speed when he ran away untouched to score his second.

Just seconds out from halftime, Naduvalo struck again off the back of some brilliant work in the restart by Sevuloni Mocenacagi for a 19-0 lead at the break.

Naduvalo was replaced by another speed merchant Iowane Teba in the second spell.

Teba didn’t waste any time after registering Fiji’s fourth try when he evaded a USA defender close to the sideline before sprinting away.

It was Teba’s sixth try in his first Hong Kong 7s outing.

Leading 24-0, USA managed to put Fiji under pressure and the Ben Gollings-coached side conceded eight successive penalties which also saw Josevani Soro sent off for repeated infringements.

However, despite their numerical advantage USA failed to score and was kept at bay by Fiji’s tenacious defense.