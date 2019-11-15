Happy, blessed to be in 7s training squad: Wainiqolo

Former Flying Fijian winger Jiuta Wainiqolo says he is happy and blessed to be in the national 7s training squad for the Tokyo Olympics in June, next year.

Wainiqolo along with other members of the squad were released from camp last week to play for their various clubs at the Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s last weekend.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Wainiqolo says he’s always dreamt of donning the white jersey and it’s becoming a reality.

He says he is still learning and trying to get into the system of playing 7s rugby and is doing his best to fit in.

I’m still learning about 7s rugby. It’s good to have experienced players (in the squad) learning from them and I am looking forward to be selected, if the competition is allowed to be played next year.

Wainiqolo was instrumental in FDS Barbarians’ victory at the Wairiki 7s last weekend, where they claimed the $8,000 prize money.

Meanwhile, Wainiqolo and his FDS Barbarians teammates will be in two differents teams this weekend for the Kombat Uluinakau 7s.

Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will divide the national training squad into two teams for the Uluinakau 7s which will be held on Friday and Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.