TC YASA
Sevens

Growing interest from overseas players to join Fijiana

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 24, 2020 8:10 am

One of the main requirements for overseas-based players wanting to join the Fijiana 7s squad to the Olympics is to be a Fiji citizen.

Fijiana 7s Head Coach Saiasi Fuli says there has been growing interest from Fijian players in New Zealand and Australia to join the squad.

Fuli adds the calendar that has been put in place by Fiji Rugby Union has drawn more interest to the local 7s circuit.

Article continues after advertisement

“We had quite a several interests from overseas players but in regards to Olympic Games regulations, they will need to have a Fiji passport. Apart from the World Series, you can play without a Fiji passport but have blood relations in Fiji.”

Fuli says this will push the local girls to fight for their spot in the national side.

The Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo Japan in June next year

