Promising future for Fiji 7s youngsters

Fiji 7s youngsters Jiuta Wainiqolo, Iosefo Masi and Sireli Maqala were impressive during the three days of competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The trio has never played in the World Sevens Series but it wasn’t even an issue for them at the Games as they mesmerized the rugby world with their talent.

It is hard to believe that these three players made their first international debut at the Oceania 7s in Australia last month.

Head Coach, Gareth Baber says Maqala, Wainiqolo and Masi have massive potential to become great rugby professionals.

“Two of those, what I saw in them originally has not changed, the way that they start the game has not changed. They’ve gone about their business and played to their strength and they are not frightened of the areas they will need to improve and they are looking to improve as much as possible. Not only in the 7s environment but also in the 15s environment.”

Baber adds its goods to see these young players perform beyond expectations, given the immense pressure they had to face over the last few months.

“How they are able to hold themselves mentally under pressure of what they had to endure. Not just on the field but off the field as well, with the expectation that comes from the country and the situation with their families and Covid. This is something that normal 19, 20-year-olds don’t have to go through.”

Wainiqolo will join French Top 14 club Toulon while Maqala has signed for Pro D2 club Bayonne.