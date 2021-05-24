Great Britain wins Vancouver 7s women’s title

The Great Britain women’s team have won the Vancouver Fast Four 7s title.

The side defeated the United States of America 34-12 at BC Place in Canada.

Wales winger Jasmine Joyce showed finesse, grabbing a hat-trick in the match.

Emma Uren, Grace Crompton and Amy Wilson Hardy also dived over the try-line.



The determined USA outfit rattled the British women with two early scores from Summer Harris-Jones and Jaz Gray.

But the Americans could not maintain this as Great Britain ran riot.

