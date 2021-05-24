Home

Sevens

Great Britain wins Vancouver 7s women’s title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 20, 2021 12:29 pm

The Great Britain women’s team have won the Vancouver Fast Four 7s title.

The side defeated the United States of America 34-12 at BC Place in Canada.

Wales winger Jasmine Joyce showed finesse, grabbing a hat-trick in the match.

Emma Uren, Grace Crompton and Amy Wilson Hardy also dived over the try-line.


The determined USA outfit rattled the British women with two early scores from Summer Harris-Jones and Jaz Gray.

But the Americans could not maintain this as Great Britain ran riot.

You can watch the men’s final live now on FBC TV and FBC Sports channel.

