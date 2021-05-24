Great Britain books semi-final spot

Great Britain thrashed Canada 31-5 in the Vancouver 7s quarter-finals this morning.

GB lead in the first half with 14-5 with tries from Max McFarland and Robbie Ferguson, while the host lone try was scored by Jack Carson.

GB ran riot in the second-half with tries from Jamie Farndale, Morgan Williams, and Alex Davis.

Britain will face either South Africa or Spain in the semi-final later today.