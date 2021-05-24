Sevens
Great Britain falls to Germany, USA through to quarters
September 26, 2021 11:47 am
Martin Iosefo of the USA 7s [USA/Twitter]
Germany created a major upset at the Edmonton 7s today after beating Great Britain 19-10 in its second pool match.
The side is through to the Cup quarterfinals where they’ll take on Kenya tomorrow morning.
The Germans lost 17-19 to Ireland in the first match before thumping Jamaica 55-5 in the last pool game.
Making history in Edmonton
Nobody epitomised @DRVRugby‘s desire more than Anjo Buckman 💪@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/EUW1EoMnuZ
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 25, 2021
USA is also through to the main quarterfinal after coming out of the group stages unbeaten.
Sheeeesh 🤯pic.twitter.com/PtYNe0tOR8
— USA Rugby (@USARugby) September 26, 2021
South Africa and Canada who will close day have both secured their spots in the top eight but who they’ll face in the quarterfinal will be known after their match.
You can watch the Edmonton 7s LIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.