Great Britain falls to Germany, USA through to quarters

Germany created a major upset at the Edmonton 7s today after beating Great Britain 19-10 in its second pool match.

The side is through to the Cup quarterfinals where they’ll take on Kenya tomorrow morning.

The Germans lost 17-19 to Ireland in the first match before thumping Jamaica 55-5 in the last pool game.

Making history in Edmonton Nobody epitomised @DRVRugby‘s desire more than Anjo Buckman 💪@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/EUW1EoMnuZ — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) September 25, 2021

USA is also through to the main quarterfinal after coming out of the group stages unbeaten.

South Africa and Canada who will close day have both secured their spots in the top eight but who they’ll face in the quarterfinal will be known after their match.

