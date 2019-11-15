Grassroots rugby is the heart of Tabadamu 7s: Yamaivava

The 2nd Basic Homes Tabadamu 7s tournament is focused on promoting grassroots rugby.

Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says the Tabadamu 7s is providing a platform for local players to showcase their talents.

“We are promoting grass-root rugby this year and with that, we have the youth competition and women’s competition. With most teams from villages, this helps them showcase their talents to the public and also for national selectors.”

Article continues after advertisement

Most players will be going into the tournament hoping to impress national selectors as they have invited Fiji 7s Head Coach Gareth Baber.

“Yes, we’ve sent out the invitation to him yesterday. We believe he will be in Nadi this weekend to come and witness some of the upcoming national 7s players that can be part of the national 7s squad.”

The Tabadamu 7s will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi this Friday and Saturday.