Government to make final say

Whether the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will resume for kick off at the end of the year, will depend entirely on the government’s decision regarding the restrictions due to the pandemic.

Restrictions on contact sports are yet to be lifted and Marist 7s organizers are hoping this will be eased soon.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Marist rugby club President Lawrence Tikaram says if mass gatherings continue to be restricted, the tournament will not re-commence.

“Currently any social gathering of more than 20 people is not permitted so the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will only reconvene once government gives us the go-ahead to stage such an event which is the mass gatherings of people. Apart from that the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will not go ahead.”

Tikaram says the Marist 7s is known for bringing a large number of people together at the ANZ stadium to witness the biggest 7s tournament in the country and staging the Marist 7s without spectators will affect its quality.