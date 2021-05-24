Good pool for Fiji 7s says Gollings

Fiji Airways Fiji men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings says it’s a blessing to be drawn in a tough pool at the back of winning a tournament.

The national side after claiming the Singapore 7s title last weekend has been drawn in a pool of death alongside England, Kenya and the USA.

Gollings says it’s good to play tough teams in the early stages as it prompts the players to remain focus.

“It gives you that ability to know that you’re in a tournament and to really focus in on it. There’s no easy game, every game that is there is very much a winnable game for us as long as we are within the right mindset and we are focused because outside of that all three of these teams can also cause an upset.”

Gollings says all three games will be physical.

“The teams are playing a very similar style of rugby so the approach for us is to get ourselves fresh and ready, analyse the opposition and come up with the correct game plan which for us is not having to tweak too much but really about giving a bit of detail, understanding your opponent then going out and executing.”

Fiji will play England in its first match on Sunday morning at 5.53.

Iowane Teba who was rested after copping an injury in the match against South Africa is expected to be back in action in Vancouver this weekend.

