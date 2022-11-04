Gollings wants a strong start

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings has stressed that the team will need to be focused and ready in the Hong Kong 7s.

The national side will play Japan tonight at 8.52 and Gollings says they have to be prepared mentally for this match.

He says they cannot count out any team in their pool.

Article continues after advertisement

“We got a taste of them a few weeks when we were in Japan however, we want to start well. It is important because there’s three teams in the pool that are very capable of causing upsets if we are not focused and ready.”

Gollings adds they need to build from this match and create a momentum that will take them through the group stage and into the quarter-finals.

Fiji’s next match is against Spain tomorrow at 4.15pm and then the USA at 8pm.