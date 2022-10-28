Gollings understands HK 7s expectations

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings knows there’s an expectation that they’ll keep their record alive and make it six in a row at the Hong Kong 7s next month.

He says Hong Kong 7s is a pinnacle event but none more so than for Fiji where there is a huge amount of support.

The national coach adds winning the title back-to-back five times in a row is an incredible record.

Gollings also says they have a few changes as post World Cup they had some players move on so he has included players they have been developing and who are in the wider squad whole of last year.

The former England 7s captain says he has given the opportunity to the players who have been working hard in the forwards and hopes they’ll be able to deliver next weekend.

Three players who won the Hong Kong 7s title in the last five years are in the squad which includes captain Waisea Nacuqu, Sevuloni Mocenacagi and Josua Vakurinabili.

Only Paula Nayacakalou is expected to make his debut while Josevani Soro, Tira Welagi, Iowane Teba and Manueli Maisamoa returns to the side.

Fiji is pooled with USA, Spain and Japan.

The Hong Kong 7s takes place from the 4th to the 6th of November.