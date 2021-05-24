Gollings to miss two days of first 7s leg

Fiji Airways Men’s 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will miss the first two days of the first Fun Flavour Super 7s Series leg at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union to FBC Sports.

Gollings who is out of the country will arrive today.

He’s expected to be at the ground on the final day on Saturday.

However, Gollings will not miss any action as he’ll be watching it LIVE via FBC Sports on Walesi.

The Super 7s Series starts at 9am today.