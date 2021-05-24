Home

Sevens

Gollings praises national team's performance

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2022 6:21 am

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings has praised the performance of the national team during the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s yesterday.

This comes after the Fiji Barbarians were crowned the winners of the Marist 7s after defeating Police Blue 33-7 in the final at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Elia Canakaivata, Filipo Bukayaro,Iowane Raturaciri, Viwa Naduvalo, and Iowane Teba scored a try each to give them the win.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings says a few players stood during the three-day tournament, like Bukayaro.

“From us from the Babas was Filipo, the halfback, he has grown from last week to this week and he is really starting to become that general. Which is brilliant because we got Jerry, but we need an understudy there and Filipo has really put his hand up.”

Gollings says the focus now shifts to the Singapore and Vancouver 7s next month.

