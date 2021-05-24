Gollings on the lookout in Super 7s series

Fiji men’s 7s head coach Ben Gollings will be present for the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series this weekend.

Gollings who is currently in Australia with his family will return to continue preparations and scout players for the next HSBC World 7s Series.

National players will be out strutting their stuff to impress Fiji’s new 7’s coach.

Fiji Rugby Chief Executive John O’Connor says the team will march into camp once the head coach is back.

“The players have been released to prepare and play for their clubs, we’re hoping that Ben Gollings will be back on Thursday and watch the teams from the kick-off and the extended squad will continue to march in after the tournament”

The Super 7s Series begins on Thursday and you can catch all the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.