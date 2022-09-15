Gollings now understands how much 7s mean to Fijians

Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s coach Ben Gollings says playing against Fiji and coaching the players has made him realize how much the sport means to Fijians.

Back in 2005, Gollings featured for England in the Rugby World Cup however the side fell short to Fiji in the semifinals after a last minute try by Waisale Serevi in extra time.

17 years later the English legend delivered the Melrose Cup to Fiji after filling big shoes that were left by Ben Ryan and Gareth Barber who led the team to Olympic glory in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

Gollings says his experience in Fiji is something he will never forget.

“But I think it makes it more greater now the understanding being here and being able to help support the team and winning this cup and bringing it home to Fiji is incredible, a bit of a wasn’t meant to be a type of story but for me it’s being a fantastic journey.”

The 42 year old came into the job with a virtually untouchable playing CV but in international coaching terms, he was still largely untested as he had coached China and Singapore.

But he proved his worth when he lifted the RWC 7s trophy in South Africa.

Assistant coach Viliame Satala says many times he and Gollings would joke about their playing days, especially the 05 World Cup.

“I was telling Ben the team of 2005 and this year its like a bit of a remix or a new version from 2005 to this year’s world cup.”

A few players were hosted last night at Namoli Village for a thanksgiving celebration while other players left with their families.