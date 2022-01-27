Gollings living the dream of coaching top 7s team

Coaching a top-level team like Fiji has always been a part of Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings’ dream.

All eyes will be on the Englishman who hopes to stamp his mark just like Ben Ryan and Gareth Baber.

Gollings says his dream is slowly materializing.

“I’ve set myself a target of being in a position like this, not necessarily Fiji but it was in the top 5 and I can’t think of how excited and lucky I am that I have been elected as a coach for Fiji, if there ever was a team I would coach within Fiji, this was the right time for me”

Gollings says this was a 10-year goal in the making and he is excited for what the next three years hold for him.

“Everybody has their different transition from being a player to a coach and I’ve been building towards this moment since I’ve stopped playing- this was someone that I want to achieve which was coach a top side in the World Series”

Gollings officially met with the team yesterday as interim head coach Saiasi Fuli briefed him on the progress of the sevens team.

Fiji 7s men’s team is pooled with England, South Africa, and Scotland in Pool A.

Its first match will be against England on Friday, 21st January.

You can catch the live action on FBC TV from the 21st to 24th January.