Gollings is new Fiji 7’s coach

Former England 7’s rugby star Ben Gollings has been appointed the new coach of the Fiji 7’s team.

The Fiji Rugby Union confirmed Gollings appointment earlier today after a vigorous process of vetting applications in the past few months.

Gollings is a former England rugby player and spent his coaching time with the England Rugby 7s team.

In late 2012, Gollings took up a sevens coaching role in Sri Lanka and currently continues to coach the side.

Gollings will be flying to Fiji on the 5th of January where he will attend the Fiji Rugby Super 7s Series before leading the national 7s squad to the Malaga 7s in Spain.