Gold medalists send message to Fiji 7s

The Fiji 7s players that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games have sent a message to their brothers who will start playing from Monday.

Fiji 7s Head Coach, Gareth Baber confirms the video message was put together by former captain Osea Kolinisau.

Baber says it’s very challenging and inspiring to hear from Kolinisau and others.

Article continues after advertisement



The Fiji 7s team after winning the gold medal at the Rio Olympics [Source: Eurosport]

The national coach says what those players did was unbelievable and their message was timely.

He says we should all be immensely proud of the past players and the legacy they created.

CHIT CHAT!!! Men’s 7s Coach Gareth Baber explains how important it is to stay in a bubble. Our team has been practicing it since April and still remains focused on moving into the Games Village. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/69V484SHOf — Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, two gold medalists from Rio, Leone Nakarawa and Josua Tuisova arrived in the country earlier tonight.

The Tokyo Olympics men’s rugby sevens competition starts on Monday and Fiji will take on Japan in the first match at 12pm followed by Canada at 8pm.

On Tuesday the national side meet Great Britain at 12:30pm in the final group match.