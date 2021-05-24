Gold medalists offered Drua contracts

Some of our 7s Olympic gold medalists are likely to be contracted right up to the next Games in Paris 2024.

The players and coach Gareth Baber’s contracts will end in December, however, all indications are that they may be renewed.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says some of our Olympic stars will move to greener pastures soon while some are expected to feature in Super Rugby next season.

‘Several of our 7s players have been offered Drua contracts and I think our Drua management are negotiating with their agents hopefully they get on board’.

O’Connor adds those that will remain with 7s are expected to have new contracts.

‘7s players are contracted until December with the view of renewing their contracts until after the World Cup next year and then plan contracting them until the Olympics in 2024’.

Some 7s players expected to take up Drua contracts are Sireli Maqala, Napolioni Bolaca and Kalione Nasoko.

Meanwhile, the Vancouver 7s starts tomorrow and you can watch all the live action on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels.