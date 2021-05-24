Home

Sevens

Gold and silver medalists in same pool

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 28, 2021 4:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Three of the top four placed rugby sevens teams from the 2016 Rio Olympics are in the same pool for the Tokyo Games next month.

Defending champions Fiji will face silver medalists Great Britain and losing semifinalist Japan along with Olympic debutants Canada in pool B.

Pool A sees Rugby World Cup Sevens and World Series champions New Zealand facing Australia, Argentina and Korea who qualified for Tokyo by winning the Asian qualification tournament with an extra-time ‘golden point’ try to overcome Hong Kong.

Olympic bronze medalists South Africa join USA, Kenya and Ireland in pool C.

Meanwhile, the Fijiana is in pool B with France Canada and Brazil.

