Germany wins first Challenger Series tournament

Germany have won the first men’s tournament of the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Chile, after beating Hong Kong 10-0 in a hard-fought final.

The 16 competing teams will now move on to Montevideo, Uruguay, where they will play this weekend in the second round of the men’s series.

As winners in Chile, Germany lead the standings with 22 points, followed by Hong Kong in second on 19 points with Japan another two points further back in third.

Article continues after advertisement

The Challenger Series is a new and exciting competition designed to boost sevens’ growth across the globe, focusing on the development of the next generation of sevens stars via emerging sevens nations.

Congratulations to @DRVRugby who won the first leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series in Viña del Mar, beating Hong Kong 10-0 in the final #7sChallengerSeries pic.twitter.com/aLxOir5IFX — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 17, 2020

The winner of this Challenger Series will earn promotion to the World Rugby Sevens Series 2021 which currently features 10 men’s and eight women’s tournaments.