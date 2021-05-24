Home

Sevens

Germany fills in for New Zealand in Malaga

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
January 18, 2022 12:26 pm
Germany has been included in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Spain leg following the withdrawal of New Zealand. [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Germany has been included in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series – Spain leg following the withdrawal of New Zealand.

The experience for the Germany side at the 7s series will be invaluable ahead of their bid to make the line-up for Rugby World Cup Sevens

2022 through the Rugby Europe Men’s Sevens Championship.

Germany is in Pool B Australia, Ireland and Japan, who have recently appointed McGrath’s long-time friend Simon Amor as technical director.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men and Women’s 7s sides are still listed in the Malaga 7s fixtures with three days out from the tournament.

World Rugby has yet to announce the replacements for the two teams as they did after both New Zealand sides pulled out and were replaced by Germany and Belgium respectively.

