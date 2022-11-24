Game management and awareness critical

[Source: Fiji Rugby Union / Twitter]

Game management and awareness is an important issue the Fiji 7s team is trying to master heading towards the Dubai and Cape Town tournaments.

Head coach Ben Gollings says this was a factor resulting to their downfall in the Hong Kong 7s final earlier this month.

Gollings says they want to end the year at the top of the series table but they need to resolve this issue first.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve discussed a lot of that and we’ve been building through it in our training and we’ll continue to develop that. It’s both an individual awareness and a collective team awareness.”

The head coach adds it is equally important to maintain consistency and build from their experiences.

Fiji is currently keeping its eyes locked on its Dubai pool, drawn with New Zealand, Argentina and Uruguay.

The national side faces Uruguay in its first match next Friday at 8.12pm.