Sevens

New 7s tournament for Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 8, 2022 4:28 pm

Preparations are underway for the first-ever Fiji Bitter Rugby Service Labasa 7s to be held at Subrail Park from July 21st to the 23rd.

Tournament Liaison Officer, Ilimo Daku says this is anticipated to be one of the biggest 7s tournaments in the Northern Division.

Daku says the three-day event will be unique in that it will involve 7s rugby, netball, volleyball and they will be introducing FUTSAL soccer.

He adds they have yet to finalise the number of teams to be part of the tournament.

Basically, we are still in the process of finalising our arrangement in terms of getting the number of teams that will be participating and we will be sending out invitations to teams around Fiji, most important all the top teams in the country.

Daku adds the intention of holding a 7s tournament in Labasa is to help elevate the level of grassroots ruby as well as club competitions in the division.

The Fiji Bitter Rugby Service Labasa 7s will be held back to back with the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s.

