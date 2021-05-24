Fuli optimistic of Fiji's chances at Malaga 7s

Interim Fiji National Men’s 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli believes Fiji will produce a much better result next week than it did at the Dubai 7s.

Fuli says the team has been working around the clock to rectify their mistakes and so far has been producing some good outcomes.

He adds the onus is now on the players to put what they’ve learned in training on the field.

“That’s the good thing about exposing those new players in Dubai, we have did a lot of reviews and outlined the priorities of our work ons. That is what we have been doing for the past three weeks focusing on our workons. They are looking sharp and well-conditioned and they are ready to go back and play and provide positive results.”

Fiji is in Pool A, together with South Africa, England, and Scotland in next week’s Malaga 7s.

Fiji will meet England next Friday at 11.03pm.