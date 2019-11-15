Fuli had it all planned for the Fijiana side

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli says the initial plan for the team is to gradually improve their performance tournament by tournament.

This was after a poor performance in Glendale, USA before making the cup quarterfinals at the Dubai and Cape Town 7s.

Fuli says following the Glendale 7s tournament they had to relook at how they approach the rest of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

“In Glendale, we had to rest the key players, that’s what I had mentioned in the interview at the Oceania 7s because we have limited pull and you know it’s a big risk to send all the players to Glendale and then suffer and not qualify for the Olympics. That was the plan. Even though we did not play well in Glendale but we have managed to qualify in the Olympic qualification during Oceania but we came back with full points, even though we didn’t play well.”

The Fijiana 7s side will take on England, China and New Zealand in pool play of the Hamilton 7s tournament which begins from the 25th of this month.

The team will, however, be subject to the new format of the tournament whereby there will be no quarterfinals and teams have to top their pools to make it to the semifinals.

You can watch the Hamilton 7s live on FBC TV and FBC Sports.