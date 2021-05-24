Fuli confident in selection

Fiji Airways Interim Head Coach Saiasi Fuli is confident in the players he has handpicked for the Dubai 7s this weekend.

Fuli is fielding eleven new players, seven who are travelling overseas for the first time.

The Lau native says this is a risk worth taking but the duty is on these players to prove themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the best available player that we can select. Based on form and merit I know they are plenty new players, but they are playing well in their clubs.”

Fuli adds having a good start in Dubai is the key.

“We have to map our plans to align with our goal and that is to start well with Dubai and finish strong.”

The men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.