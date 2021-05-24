Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fuli confident in selection

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 22, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Airways Interim Head Coach Saiasi Fuli is confident in the players he has handpicked for the Dubai 7s this weekend.

Fuli is fielding eleven new players, seven who are travelling overseas for the first time.

The Lau native says this is a risk worth taking but the duty is on these players to prove themselves.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is the best available player that we can select. Based on form and merit I know they are plenty new players, but they are playing well in their clubs.”

Fuli adds having a good start in Dubai is the key.

“We have to map our plans to align with our goal and that is to start well with Dubai and finish strong.”

The men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.

MATCHTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2POOL
FRIDAY26 November
M104:48PMAustralia-USAPool A
M205:00PMGreat Britain-RussiaPool B
M305:10PMFrance-SpainPool A
M405:22PMFiji-IrelandPool B
M507:50PMAustralia-SpainPool A
M608:12PMFrance-BrazilPool A
M70834PMGreat Britain-IrelandPool B
M808:56PMFiji-CanadaPool B
M911:24PMBrazil-SpainPool A
M1011:46PMFrance-USAPool A
SATURDAY27 November
M1102:07AMCanada-IrelandPool B
M1203:05AMFiji-RussiaPool B
M1305:00PMUSA-SpainPool A
M1405:22PMAustralia-BrazilPool A
M1505:44PMRussia-IrelandPool B
M1606:06PMGreaat Britain-CanadaPool B
M1708:01PMUSA-BrazilPool A
M188:23PMFrance-AustraliaPool A
M198:45PMRussia-CanadaPool B
M209:07PMFiji-Great BritainPool B
KnockoutStages
M2111:51PM5th Pool A-5th Pool B9th Place Play-off
M2211:51PM4th Pool A-4th Pool B7th Place Play-off
SUNDAY28 January
M2312:57AM3rd Pool A-3rd Pool B5th Place Play-off
M2402:07AM2nd Pool A-2nd Pool BBronze Final
M2502:56AM1st Pool A-1st Pool BCup Final

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.