Sevens
Fuli confident in selection
November 22, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby]
Fiji Airways Interim Head Coach Saiasi Fuli is confident in the players he has handpicked for the Dubai 7s this weekend.
Fuli is fielding eleven new players, seven who are travelling overseas for the first time.
The Lau native says this is a risk worth taking but the duty is on these players to prove themselves.
“This is the best available player that we can select. Based on form and merit I know they are plenty new players, but they are playing well in their clubs.”
🏋️♂️New faces in action. Getting ready for Dubai 7s. #Dubai7s #duavataveilomanirakavi #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/c5eUPtOwwb
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 16, 2021
Fuli adds having a good start in Dubai is the key.
“We have to map our plans to align with our goal and that is to start well with Dubai and finish strong.”
The men’s team will face France at 7:22pm on Friday, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.
📸 All the best to our 🇫🇯Men’s and Women’s 7s teams ✈departing for Dubai tonight. @FijiAirways #Dubai7s #duavataveilomanirakavi pic.twitter.com/PSV1Q2nYm7 pic.twitter.com/0hXali8v2W
— Fiji Rugby Union (@fijirugby) November 20, 2021
The Fijiana 7s team will meet Ireland at 5:22pm on Friday and then Canada at 8:56pm.
Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.
You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.
|MATCH
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|POOL
|FRIDAY
|26 November
|M1
|04:48PM
|Australia
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|M2
|05:00PM
|Great Britain
|-
|Russia
|Pool B
|M3
|05:10PM
|France
|-
|Spain
|Pool A
|M4
|05:22PM
|Fiji
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M5
|07:50PM
|Australia
|-
|Spain
|Pool A
|M6
|08:12PM
|France
|-
|Brazil
|Pool A
|M7
|0834PM
|Great Britain
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M8
|08:56PM
|Fiji
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M9
|11:24PM
|Brazil
|-
|Spain
|Pool A
|M10
|11:46PM
|France
|-
|USA
|Pool A
|SATURDAY
|27 November
|M11
|02:07AM
|Canada
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M12
|03:05AM
|Fiji
|-
|Russia
|Pool B
|M13
|05:00PM
|USA
|-
|Spain
|Pool A
|M14
|05:22PM
|Australia
|-
|Brazil
|Pool A
|M15
|05:44PM
|Russia
|-
|Ireland
|Pool B
|M16
|06:06PM
|Greaat Britain
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M17
|08:01PM
|USA
|-
|Brazil
|Pool A
|M18
|8:23PM
|France
|-
|Australia
|Pool A
|M19
|8:45PM
|Russia
|-
|Canada
|Pool B
|M20
|9:07PM
|Fiji
|-
|Great Britain
|Pool B
|Knockout
|Stages
|M21
|11:51PM
|5th Pool A
|-
|5th Pool B
|9th Place Play-off
|M22
|11:51PM
|4th Pool A
|-
|4th Pool B
|7th Place Play-off
|SUNDAY
|28 January
|M23
|12:57AM
|3rd Pool A
|-
|3rd Pool B
|5th Place Play-off
|M24
|02:07AM
|2nd Pool A
|-
|2nd Pool B
|Bronze Final
|M25
|02:56AM
|1st Pool A
|-
|1st Pool B
|Cup Final