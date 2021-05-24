Fuli challenges local coaches

Fijiana 7s Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli is challenging local coaches to dream big.

The Kadavu native created history at the Olympic Games by becoming the first local coach to lead a team and win a medal.

Fuli has proven that local coaches have what it takes to take Fijian rugby to the next level and is advising other coaches to take on the challenge.

“I always want to encourage locals to take up the job and prove that nothing is impossible in this world. If we plan right we can make it right.”

Taking up the coaching role for the women’s 7s team has been one of the toughest decisions Saiasi Fuli had to make.

For someone who has been part of men’s rugby all his life, representing Fiji in both the 7s and 15s, Fuli became the first local coach to win a medal at the Olympics.

Fuli was an assistant coach with the Fijian Drua and prior to that the Fiji 7s team and coach of the Suva Rugby team

Since taking up the role as head coach in 2018, Fuli says he was ready for a new challenge.

“It was my decision to come and join the women’s campaign, all my life I have been playing rugby in the men’s competition and coaching the men’s team, provincial rugby team, the Under-20s, national team and for me I always try new challenges. And that challenge is to try and restore and help women’s rugby.”

Fuli is now looking forward to returning to Fiji and celebrating with his family.