Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team’s heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|
Full Coverage

Sevens

Fuli challenges local coaches

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
August 5, 2021 12:55 pm
Fijiana 7s Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli. [File Photo]

Fijiana 7s Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli is challenging local coaches to dream big.

The Kadavu native created history at the Olympic Games by becoming the first local coach to lead a team and win a medal.

Fuli has proven that local coaches have what it takes to take Fijian rugby to the next level and is advising other coaches to take on the challenge.

Article continues after advertisement

“I always want to encourage locals to take up the job and prove that nothing is impossible in this world. If we plan right we can make it right.”

Taking up the coaching role for the women’s 7s team has been one of the toughest decisions Saiasi Fuli had to make.

For someone who has been part of men’s rugby all his life, representing Fiji in both the 7s and 15s, Fuli became the first local coach to win a medal at the Olympics.

Fuli was an assistant coach with the Fijian Drua and prior to that the Fiji 7s team and coach of the Suva Rugby team

Since taking up the role as head coach in 2018, Fuli says he was ready for a new challenge.

“It was my decision to come and join the women’s campaign, all my life I have been playing rugby in the men’s competition and coaching the men’s team, provincial rugby team, the Under-20s, national team and for me I always try new challenges. And that challenge is to try and restore and help women’s rugby.”

Fuli is now looking forward to returning to Fiji and celebrating with his family.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.