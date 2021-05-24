Fuli challenges players

Fiji 7s interim Head Coach Saiasi Fuli has issued a strong challenge to the players ahead of the Dubai 7s tournament this weekend.

All eyes will be on the new players who will be making their series debut.

Fuli says the players are excited, focused, and aware of the huge expectation and responsibility bestowed on them.

Article continues after advertisement

The message is simple from the coach advising the players to look within their Fijian spirit meaning, they must respect all opposition but fear no one.

Fuli says the players have been adapting well to the new environment and are pumped to run out at the Sevens Stadium.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, Canada, and France at the Dubai 7s.

They’ll face France at 7:22pm tomorrow, before its next match against Canada at 10:52pm and then Australia at 3:33am on Saturday.

The Fijiana takes on Ireland at 5:22pm tomorrow and then Canada at 8:56pm.

Their last pool match is against Russia at 3:05am on Saturday.

You can watch all the action live on FBC TV.